State of emergency announced in Naryn at request of local authorities

A state of emergency was introduced in Naryn and At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan at the request of local authorities and the population. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, outbreak of coronavirus in the region occurred due to one person who, hiding his disease, infected the others.

«At least 19 people are infected in the region. Residents and doctors themselves asked to announce the state of emergency,» Kubatbek Boronov told.

State of emergency was introduced in Naryn city and At-Bashi district until the end of April.