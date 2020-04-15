President Jeenbekov tells why he agreed to extend state of emergency

President of Kyrgyzstan came to the Parliament today. Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the deputies and explained why he agreed with the Prime Minister to extend the state of emergency in some districts and cities of the country.

To prevent aggravation of the situation with the spread of coronavirus, the state of emergency was extended until the end of April, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov told the parliament members.

According to him, announcement of state of emergency in some regions of the country was a timely decision.

«We extend the state of emergency in order to prevent aggravation of the situation. It is predicted that the peak of the spread of the virus will occur in the second half of April. If we abolish the regime now, then all the efforts of doctors and the whole society will be in vain. The fight against the infection will drag on for a long time, and its results will be much worse and will inflict a big blow to the state,» the president said.