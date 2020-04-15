Irkeshtam checkpoint on border with China resumes work

Irkeshtam checkpoint located on the border with China has resumed work. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

An agreement was reached on April 14, 2020 with the People’s Republic of China on resuming the work of Irkeshtam checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border exclusively for freight traffic between the two countries.

«The issue of Torugart checkpoint will be considered by the parties, taking into account further development of the epidemiological situation in the region. At the same time, restrictions on crossing the border by citizens of the two countries are still in force,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

Recall, the checkpoints have been closed from January 24 to January 30 at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the New Year in China — the Spring Festival. On February 2, the Kyrgyz side temporarily closed the state border with the People’s Republic of China and suspended air traffic.