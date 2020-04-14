16:22
State of emergency until April 30: Passes automatically extended

Validity period of issued passes is automatically extended in case of extending the state of emergency. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported with reference to the Commandant’s Office of Bishkek.

Citizens who need passes can submit an online application on the portal 1312.tunduk.kg.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on extending the state of emergency in Bishkek and Osh cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Jalal-Abad city and Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region until April 30.
