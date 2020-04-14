14:50
English

President meets with Speaker, Prime Minister on state of emergency issue

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and leaders of the country’s parliamentary factions today.

According to the press service of the head of state, an exchange of views took place on the current situation and measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the country, to strengthen support for physicians and all those involved in the fight against the virus at the frontline.

Trend in the virus incidence in recent days demonstrates that lifting of restrictions is premature.

Speaker of the Parliament and the head of the Cabinet consider it appropriate to extend the state of emergency in some cities and regions of the republic.

The leaders of the parliamentary factions voiced a number of proposals to the government in terms of supporting entrepreneurship, socially vulnerable segments of the population, stimulating the economy in case of extension of the state of emergency.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again noted that the primary issue in this situation was the safety and protection of health of citizens.
