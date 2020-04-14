President to participate in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will participate in a working meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the form of a video conference today.

According to the press service of the head of state, issue of prevention of spread of coronavirus and ensuring economic stability in the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed at the meeting chaired by the Republic of Belarus.

Members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov, leader of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.