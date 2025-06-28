Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk as part of his working visit to Belarus. The press service of the President reported.

According to its data, since the creation of the EAEU, the GDP of the member states of the Union has grown by 18 percent and exceeded $2.5 trillion.

At the same time, industrial production grew by 29 percent, the growth in agricultural production amounted to 25 percent, and mutual trade increased more than 2 times.

Over 10 years, the real GDP of the Kyrgyz Republic has grown by 56 percent, the volume of mutual trade with the EAEU countries has doubled. The country’s industrial production grew by 54 percent, and the volume of agricultural production — by 30 percent.

During the meeting, the Heads of EAEU states considered a total of 14 agenda items.

A number of multilateral documents were signed, including the IV major protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU, which contains amendments to eliminate gaps in legal regulation identified during law enforcement practice.

Following the meeting, trade agreements were signed with Mongolia and the United Arab Emirates.