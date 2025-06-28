10:39
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk as part of his working visit to Belarus. The press service of the President reported.

According to its data, since the creation of the EAEU, the GDP of the member states of the Union has grown by 18 percent and exceeded $2.5 trillion.

At the same time, industrial production grew by 29 percent, the growth in agricultural production amounted to 25 percent, and mutual trade increased more than 2 times.

Over 10 years, the real GDP of the Kyrgyz Republic has grown by 56 percent, the volume of mutual trade with the EAEU countries has doubled. The country’s industrial production grew by 54 percent, and the volume of agricultural production — by 30 percent.

During the meeting, the Heads of EAEU states considered a total of 14 agenda items.

A number of multilateral documents were signed, including the IV major protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU, which contains amendments to eliminate gaps in legal regulation identified during law enforcement practice.

Following the meeting, trade agreements were signed with Mongolia and the United Arab Emirates.
link: https://24.kg/english/334539/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
Number of documents signed following Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
Sadyr Japarov takes part in IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system
Ex-Supreme Court Judge of Kyrgyzstan appointed to EAEU Court
Kyrgyzstan leads among EAEU countries in consolidated budget revenue
Board of EAEU Customs Services discusses number of issues in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan supports new gas safety rules in EAEU
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
5.5 billion soms in import duties transferred to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
10:39
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Wat...
10:18
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
10:10
Number of documents signed following Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
09:49
SDMK introduces electronic database for religious educational institutions
09:27
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
27 June, Friday
21:19
Lake burst in Issyk-Ata district: Residents of three villages evacuated
17:48
Organized crime group member detained in Issyk-Kul region
17:41
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team leaves office