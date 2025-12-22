Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting: Number of documents signed

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council concluded in St. Petersburg with a number of documents signed.
The Heads of State of the EAEU signed:
- the decision «On the commencement of negotiations with the Republic of Uzbekistan on concluding an agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the other, on the exchange of information on goods and means of international transport transported across the customs borders of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Republic of Uzbekistan»;
- the decision «On the main directions of the international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2026»;
- the decision «On the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2026-2027»;
- the order «On the implementation of the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of May 8, 2015, No. 13»;
- the decision «On the draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council ’On the procedure for transferring import customs, special, anti-dumping, and countervailing duties’»;
- order «On the draft resolution of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission ’On the draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council ’On approaches to harmonizing the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in the financial market and forming a common financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union’»;
- the decision «On approving liberalization plans for the construction project management services sectors»;
- the decision «On the Concept for Tourism Development within the Eurasian Economic Union»;
- the decision «On the draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council ’On defining general principles and approaches to establishing liability for violation of mandatory product requirements, rules, and procedures for conducting mandatory conformity assessment in the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in order to establish similar (comparable) regulation in this area»;
- resolution «On the draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council ’On general principles and approaches to determining liability for violating requirements and procedures in the field of application of sanitary, veterinary-sanitary, and quarantine phytosanitary measures’»;
- resolution «On the draft resolution of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council ’On approving the amount of the fee paid by economic entities when applying to the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union’»;
- the decision «On the chairmanship of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union»;
- order «On the time and place of the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council»;
- order «On certain issues related to the activities of the Chairman of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union on personnel matters.»