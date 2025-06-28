10:39
Number of documents signed following Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

A number of documents were signed and adopted following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The participants of the meeting adopted 10 documents:

  • Decision «On the mechanism for distributing responsibilities among members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission by areas of activity»;
  • Protocol «On amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 (IV «large» protocol)»;
  • Decision «On amendments to the regulation on the Council of heads of authorized bodies in the field of transport of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union»;
  • Order «On the submission of information in accordance with subparagraph 5 of paragraph 20 of the protocol on uniform principles and rules for regulating the activities of natural monopoly entities (Appendix No. 20 to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014)»;
  • Order «On the results of monitoring the implementation in 2023-2024 by the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union of the provisions stipulated by the rules for regulating trade in services, establishment and activity»;
  • Order «On the implementation of liberalization plans for individual service sectors within the Eurasian Economic Union»;
  • Decision «On the main directions of economic cooperation in the field of sports within the EAEU»;
  • Decision «On the early termination of the powers of a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;
  • Decision «On the appointment of a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission»;
  • Order «On the time and place of the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council».
