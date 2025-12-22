President Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov was greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the event. After the welcoming ceremony and a joint photo session, the Presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member states proceeded to the meeting hall.

The meeting in St. Petersburg was held with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and an Armenian delegation. The agenda included approximately 20 issues related to the results of integration efforts in 2025, the development of common markets, and the expansion of international partnerships. Initiatives to strengthen trade within the EAEU and cooperation with third countries was also considered.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest governing body of the EAEU, comprising the heads of state of the member states. The Council determines the strategic directions for the union’s development and approves key decisions on the formation of common markets, foreign economic policy, and integration projects.

It should be noted that the EAEU summit was held as part of a broader working program, which includes an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State on December 22.