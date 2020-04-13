19:02
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30

It is proposed to extend the emergency situation and the state of emergency in Bishkek, Nookat, Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities until April 30. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, such measures are caused by an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus. The proposal of the Republican Emergency Response Center is considered by the President.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus facts in the country, 79 of them are doctors. At least 67 people have recovered, five died.
