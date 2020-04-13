Kubatbek Boronov proposes to extend emergency situation, state of emergency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Prime Minister — the head of the Republican Emergency Response Center Kubatbek Boronov — today.

According to the presidential press service, the current situation, measures being taken to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the country and to overcome its effects have been discussed.

Kubatbek Boronov provided full information on the operational measures taken and short-term action plans.

The President once again drew special attention to the provision of medical personnel and other persons directly involved in the fight against coronavirus with personal protective equipment and all the necessary.

In addition, he noted the need for a deep, comprehensive analysis of the situation to develop effective proposals for stabilizing the epidemiological and macroeconomic situation in the country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that priority attention in this situation should be paid to socially vulnerable segments of the population and support for entrepreneurship.

Kubatbek Boronov recalled that at the initial stage many analyzes have been frozen because of the lack of reagents. Up to date, the results are fully obtained, respectively, the number of cases increases. He stressed that, based on the schedule of recent weeks, it is too early to definitely talk about reaching the peak incidence rate.

Given the daily increase in the incidence rate, taking into account the situation in the world and neighboring countries, Kubatbek Boronov, on behalf of the Republican Emergency Response Center, voiced a proposal to consider the possibility of extending emergency situation and the state of emergency in some cities and regions, based on an analysis of medical specialists.

This measure is caused by the need to reduce social contacts between people in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus.