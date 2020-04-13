Weather alert: Avalanches and mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan

Mudflows are possible in the mountain and foothill areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan on April 14-15 in connection with expected local torrential rains. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Avalanches and snowdrifts are expected due to precipitations and expected precipitations from April 13 to April 16 in the mountainous areas, on Bishkek-Osh, Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kya, Karakol — Enilchek highways with packed snow and ice in some areas.

It is necessary to strictly observe a distance of 500 meters between vehicles on roads when driving in avalanche-prone areas.