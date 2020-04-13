15:58
Home quarantined monitoring system launched in Kyrgyzstan

System of monitoring of citizens who are obliged to be in home quarantine has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The special resource and mobile application are used only for those placed in home quarantine (not infected). The application is downloaded on the phone with voluntary consent of a citizen who signs the corresponding obligation for the period of quarantine.

«The mobile application allows a person to send data about their state of health to healthcare workers. Doctors also have the ability to remotely monitor the patient and his or her health indicators that will reduce the load on doctors. In case of deterioration of health, a citizen has an opportunity to use the emergency SOS button,» the message says.

The resource and information in it are confidential and are intended strictly for official use. A limited number of persons have access to the monitoring system, who have been chosen by responsible for prevention and elimination of consequences of the emergency situation and the state of emergency state bodies.

«Regarding the video distributed on the Internet with data display, the information was sent to the authorities for check and legal assessment of distribution of confidential data under the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the center said.

The monitoring system was developed by the IT headquarters under the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communication of Kyrgyzstan.
