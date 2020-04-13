12:56
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Health to hold tender for purchase of chemotherapy drugs

A tender for purchase of chemotherapy medicines for the Children’s Department of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology will be held in the near future. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The department currently has cyclophosphamide, asparaginase, rituximab, carboplatin, irinotecan, etoposide, cisplatin, filgrastim, mercaptopurine, vincristine.

«Ifosfamide, dactinomycin, daunorubicin have been purchased through the High-Level Technology Fund, the tender was held in December 2019. Delivery is delayed due to border closures. In total, there was an application for 13 items, and offers were made on 6 of them, there were no offers from pharmaceutical companies for the remaining items,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health said that methotrexate, cytorabin, adriablastin, ifosfamide, urometoxan are absent from among the necessary drugs.

«Negotiations are underway with sponsors; delivery is expected within a week. An application was also drawn up on chemotherapy drugs to participate in the tender, which is planned to be held in the near future,» the ministry noted.

Recall, Pomogat Legko Public Foundation said that patients need expensive chemotherapy drugs.
link: https://24.kg/english/149948/
views: 70
Print
Related
European School of Oncology ready to train doctors from Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health: Cancer service to be reformed by 98 percent till end of 2017
Almazbek Atambayev calls on patients of oncology center to fight for their lives
Kyrgyz President to visit children in Center of Oncology
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
13 April, Monday
12:20
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives protective means for $ 200,000 Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives protective means...
12:12
13 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Ministry of Health to hold tender for purchase of chemotherapy drugs
11:10
79 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, three in serious condition
11:03
Benefit concert in support of healthcare workers to take place on April 18
12 April, Sunday
16:36
Vice Prime Minister tells President about increase in prices for products
16:20
Died from COVID-19 Osh resident contracted virus from son returned from Spain