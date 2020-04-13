Ministry of Health to hold tender for purchase of chemotherapy drugs

A tender for purchase of chemotherapy medicines for the Children’s Department of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology will be held in the near future. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The department currently has cyclophosphamide, asparaginase, rituximab, carboplatin, irinotecan, etoposide, cisplatin, filgrastim, mercaptopurine, vincristine.

«Ifosfamide, dactinomycin, daunorubicin have been purchased through the High-Level Technology Fund, the tender was held in December 2019. Delivery is delayed due to border closures. In total, there was an application for 13 items, and offers were made on 6 of them, there were no offers from pharmaceutical companies for the remaining items,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health said that methotrexate, cytorabin, adriablastin, ifosfamide, urometoxan are absent from among the necessary drugs.

«Negotiations are underway with sponsors; delivery is expected within a week. An application was also drawn up on chemotherapy drugs to participate in the tender, which is planned to be held in the near future,» the ministry noted.

Recall, Pomogat Legko Public Foundation said that patients need expensive chemotherapy drugs.