1,300 protective suits handed over to doctors in Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) donated 1,300 more protective suits for medical personnel. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The donated protective means will help reduce the growth of coronavirus cases among medical personnel.

«This is the second delivery carried out within the emergency assistance of ADB to the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of $ 200,000 to combat COVID-19. Deliveries of key equipment for medical institutions are expected (including mechanical ventilation, oxygen concentrators),» the Ministry of Health noted.

The ministry added that distribution of the assistance between the health care organizations will be carried out by a special commission of the ministry based on current needs and a national emergency plan.

«ADB and UNICEF, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health, will monitor targeting of aid and its delivery to specific hospitals, medical staff and patients,» the ministry said.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of today.
