Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan imposed a restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021. Press service of the agency reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the service Kabyl Abdaliev.

«The decision to suspend tax audits was made within the framework of the approved plan of priority government measures to reduce the negative impact on economic and social stability in connection with spread of coronavirus pandemic,» the State Tax Service said.

The restriction does not apply to: