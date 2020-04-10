Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan imposed a restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021. Press service of the agency reported.
The corresponding order was signed by the head of the service Kabyl Abdaliev.
«The decision to suspend tax audits was made within the framework of the approved plan of priority government measures to reduce the negative impact on economic and social stability in connection with spread of coronavirus pandemic,» the State Tax Service said.
The restriction does not apply to:
- Scheduled inspections of business entities engaged in production and turnover of excisable groups of goods;
- Unscheduled inspections carried out in case of reorganization, liquidation of organizations and termination of activity of an individual entrepreneur;
- Unscheduled inspections and cross-checks carried out in case of receipt by the tax authorities of documented information testifying to the facts of incorrect tax calculation by taxpayers after the end of the emergency situation / state of emergency;
- Desk audits after the end of the emergency situation / state of emergency.