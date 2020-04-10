17:55
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan imposed a restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021. Press service of the agency reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the service Kabyl Abdaliev.

«The decision to suspend tax audits was made within the framework of the approved plan of priority government measures to reduce the negative impact on economic and social stability in connection with spread of coronavirus pandemic,» the State Tax Service said.

The restriction does not apply to:

  • Scheduled inspections of business entities engaged in production and turnover of excisable groups of goods;
  • Unscheduled inspections carried out in case of reorganization, liquidation of organizations and termination of activity of an individual entrepreneur;
  • Unscheduled inspections and cross-checks carried out in case of receipt by the tax authorities of documented information testifying to the facts of incorrect tax calculation by taxpayers after the end of the emergency situation / state of emergency;
  • Desk audits after the end of the emergency situation / state of emergency.
link: https://24.kg/english/149757/
views: 101
Print
Related
President signs tax deferral amendments to Codes due to coronavirus
About 426.6 million soms in taxes paid remotely in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Kyrgyzstan collects 83.9 billion soms in taxes in 2019
3,740 billion soms of tax debts recovered to budget of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan creates new directorate for work with indirect taxes
500,000 pensioners exempted from taxes in Kyrgyzstan
Tax liabilities amount to 4.4 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has big problems with budget execution, authorities admit
Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019
Tax privileges provided for new businesses in regions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
16:51
Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021 Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until Janu...
16:44
Maximum level of prices for flour increased in Bishkek, Chui region
16:38
Japan donates four ambulances to Kyrgyzstan
16:29
IMF head predicts worst economic crisis since the Great Depression
16:13
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek