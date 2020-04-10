17:55
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

IMF head predicts worst economic crisis since the Great Depression

The head of the IMF predicted the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. RIA Novosti reports.

According to the media outlet, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said that in 2020 the world community will face the worst economic recession since the Great Depression.

According to her, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy is forced to face an «unprecedented» crisis.

«COVID-19 undermined our social and economic order at a lightning speed and on a scale that was not within our memory,» Kristalina Georgieva said.

She noted that it is still unclear how deep and prolonged this recession will be. «However, it is now clear that the growth of the world economy in 2020 will become sharply negative,» the head of the IMF said.
link: https://24.kg/english/149751/
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan receives first IMF loan tranche
Tigran Poghosyan about IMF assistance, impact of coronavirus on Kyrgyz economy
IMF loan of $ 120.9 million to be used for budget support in Kyrgyzstan
IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus
President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
Mission of the International Monetary Fund arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz delegation discusses possible cooperation with new IMF head
Problem bank, state debt, poverty. IMF gives recommendations to Kyrgyzstan
IMF mission intends to assess monetary policy of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
16:51
Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021 Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until Janu...
16:44
Maximum level of prices for flour increased in Bishkek, Chui region
16:38
Japan donates four ambulances to Kyrgyzstan
16:29
IMF head predicts worst economic crisis since the Great Depression
16:13
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek