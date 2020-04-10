Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek

Foreign citizens will not be able to obtain passes for moving around Bishkek during state of emergency. The Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

He noted that issue of passes to foreigners is not «technically» provided. According to the commandant, to obtain a pass, citizens must fill out a special form.

«In particular, you must write your PIN, and the PIN of foreign citizens is different,» he said.

Almazbek Orozaliev added that the commandant’s office received 19,864 applications for the passes, 990 of them were approved.

«We issue passes only to those who really need them. We will not issue them to those who want to arrange their personal affairs voicing fictitious reasons,» he stressed.