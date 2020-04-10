16:24
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek

Foreign citizens will not be able to obtain passes for moving around Bishkek during state of emergency. The Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

He noted that issue of passes to foreigners is not «technically» provided. According to the commandant, to obtain a pass, citizens must fill out a special form.

«In particular, you must write your PIN, and the PIN of foreign citizens is different,» he said.

Almazbek Orozaliev added that the commandant’s office received 19,864 applications for the passes, 990 of them were approved.

«We issue passes only to those who really need them. We will not issue them to those who want to arrange their personal affairs voicing fictitious reasons,» he stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/149749/
views: 39
Print
Related
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan toughens penalties for state of emergency violation
Passes for food trucks canceled in Kyrgyzstan
Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek
At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek
All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators
Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek
State of emergency in Bishkek: City Hall opens additional hotlines
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
16:13
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
16:02
Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China
15:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan forbids fees for cashing from pensioners’ cards
15:33
Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to meet at videoconference
15:23
U.S. dollar selling rate returns to 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan