New Emergency Department opened in Jalal-Abad hospital

A new Emergency Department has been opened in Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital. Adviser to the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Elena Bayalinova reported.

According to her, early commissioning of the new department was approved by the government of Germany, where the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan made a corresponding request to.

The new building will be involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

«Since the beginning of its construction in 2017, it was determined that the department will have six beds and will provide the first emergency aid and sorting,» Elena Bayalinova said.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ) has provided €3 million in grant funds for construction and modernization of this department. Implementation of the project was entrusted to the Credit Institute for Economic Recovery (KfW).

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Five people have died.
