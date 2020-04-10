More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek

More than 60 trees, 40 large branches and twigs, and more than 200 small twiglets have fallen as a result of snowfall in Bishkek. Press service of Zelenkhoz municipal enterprise reports.

At least 120 employees of the enterprise and 15 units of special equipment worked to eliminate the effects.

«Employees of Tazalyk and Bishkekasfaltservice came to the rescue. Mostly elm, poplar, maples and acacia trees fell. Active sap flow, blooming and gaining of mass began in the trees. The cause of falls and creases was wet snow, which made the crowns of the trees heavier,» Zelenkhoz explained.

The municipal enterprise asks citizens not to park vehicles under large trees.