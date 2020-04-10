10:18
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek

More than 60 trees, 40 large branches and twigs, and more than 200 small twiglets have fallen as a result of snowfall in Bishkek. Press service of Zelenkhoz municipal enterprise reports.

At least 120 employees of the enterprise and 15 units of special equipment worked to eliminate the effects.

«Employees of Tazalyk and Bishkekasfaltservice came to the rescue. Mostly elm, poplar, maples and acacia trees fell. Active sap flow, blooming and gaining of mass began in the trees. The cause of falls and creases was wet snow, which made the crowns of the trees heavier,» Zelenkhoz explained.

The municipal enterprise asks citizens not to park vehicles under large trees.
link: https://24.kg/english/149682/
views: 79
Print
Related
Winter is back. Trees fall on cars in Bishkek
Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall
Snow falls in Issyk-Kul region
Livestock dies in mountains of Kyrgyzstan due to heavy snowfall
Snow covers Too-Ashuu pass and Suusamyr valley in Kyrgyzstan
Tash-Tobo village hit by snowfall
Emergency Situations Ministry estimates damage from May snowfall in Issyk-Kul
Snow falls in some regions of Kyrgyzstan
Snow falls in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region at night
Heavy snowfall hits Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
09:46
More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek
09:33
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has one more new deputy
09:15
Foreign Ministry evacuates over 2,000 Kyrgyzstanis from different countries
9 April, Thursday
18:52
Nurbolot Usenbaev appointed new Deputy Minister of Health
18:29
Unknown people steal payment terminal with large sum of money in Bishkek
18:08
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
17:43
4.3 million soms allocated to help the needy in Bishkek and Chui region
17:19
Foreign Ministry not plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from abroad