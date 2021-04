Temporary restriction on passage of motor vehicles was imposed on Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz road due to heavy snowfalls. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A roadblock began to work today from 8.30 in Taldy-Bulak village, Talas region. As the rescuers explained, a ban on passage of trucks was introduced on this section of the road until the weather conditions improve.