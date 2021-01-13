Traffic jams expected due to heavy snowfall on mountain passes

Work on clearing snow and adding inert materials has been intensified on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel, Kok-Bel, Otmok and Chapchima passes. Press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the thickness of the snow cover in some places reached 5 — 8 centimeters.

«Due to the expected precipitation from January 13 to January 16, 2021 in the mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan, snow avalanches, packed snow and ice are expected on Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya, Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash and Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya — Kyzyl-Adyr highways.

When driving through avalanche-prone areas, drivers are asked to strictly observe the distance between vehicles of 500 meters. In connection with the expected precipitation, congestion and traffic jams may form on the passes sections of Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel, Kok-Bel, Otmok, Chapchima,» the ministry informed.

Drivers of heavy vehicles are asked to refrain from trips and, in case of urgent trips, to have snow chains.