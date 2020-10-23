Snow falls on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes

Snow fell on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes, the depth of snow reached 10 centimeters. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The road workers began to clear sections of the passes from snow from 5.00. Bishkek — Osh, Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr highways are open now, there are no traffic jams.

«The Ministry of Transport convincingly asks drivers of all categories to timely change summer tires for winter ones, equip vehicles with snow chains, be vigilant when moving through the passes, keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles,» the ministry said.