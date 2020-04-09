4.3 million soms allocated to help the needy in Bishkek and Chui region

It was decided to allocate 4,379.9 million soms for the Bishkek City Hall and the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Finance Marlen Amandykov told today at a briefing.

According to him, the money will be spent on assistance to vulnerable groups of the population. The money is allocated from the deposit account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. In total, there are 7,839.1 million soms as of today.

Recall, composition of the family will be taken into account in distribution of assistance among those in need. The commission divided families into two categories: the first — up to five family members, they receive one type of food package; and from five and more — another kind of food package.