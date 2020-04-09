Kyrgyzstan purchases 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits

Kyrgyzstan has purchased 30,400 PCR test kits with reagents for diagnostic of coronavirus from Turkey. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Grant funds have been spent on the purchase through Fael Khair Program Fund at the Islamic Development Bank. At the request of the Ministry of Health and with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bank allocated $ 350,000.

PCR test systems with reagents have been delivered to the country.

Results of the rapid coronavirus tests are checked by the PCR tests.

Russia donated another batch of 5,000 PCR tests with reagents. At least 100 packages of reagents and components for PCR tests purchased in Minsk have been delivered with the assistance of the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus and Russia. They are enough to make 22,500 tests. In addition, Kyrgyzstan expects delivery of other 534 kits: 84 — from China, 90 — from Russia, 360 — from Turkey.