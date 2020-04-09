16:01
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan purchases 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits

Kyrgyzstan has purchased 30,400 PCR test kits with reagents for diagnostic of coronavirus from Turkey. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Grant funds have been spent on the purchase through Fael Khair Program Fund at the Islamic Development Bank. At the request of the Ministry of Health and with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bank allocated $ 350,000.

Related news
ADB to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
PCR test systems with reagents have been delivered to the country.

Results of the rapid coronavirus tests are checked by the PCR tests.

Russia donated another batch of 5,000 PCR tests with reagents. At least 100 packages of reagents and components for PCR tests purchased in Minsk have been delivered with the assistance of the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus and Russia. They are enough to make 22,500 tests. In addition, Kyrgyzstan expects delivery of other 534 kits: 84 — from China, 90 — from Russia, 360 — from Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/149644/
views: 43
Print
Related
Four people contract COVID-19 at State Sanitary and Epidemiological Center
Ten people infected with coronavirus are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 55,000 people
Kyrgyzstan starts extra payments to doctors involved in fight against COVID-19
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
Criminal case opened against COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine in Naryn
Family of doctor died from coronavirus to get 1 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Staff of Department of Osh Children's Hospital gets COVID-19 from one doctor
15 doctors infected with coronavirus placed in private clinic for observation
740,000 meters of roads disinfected for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
9 April, Thursday
15:43
Kyrgyzstan purchases 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic test kits Kyrgyzstan purchases 30,000 coronavirus diagnostic test...
15:31
U.S. citizens can fly out of Bishkek on April 12
14:28
Winter is back. Trees fall on cars in Bishkek
13:57
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
13:36
Deputy Minister of Health Tolo Isakov voices reason for his dismissal