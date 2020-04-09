ADB to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus

An agreement was reached on an investment project to combat COVID-19 for $ 20 million. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

These are the funds of the Asian Development Bank. In addition, a list of equipment, medicines and other expenses related to the fight against COVID-19 was prepared and sent to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). It is planned that they will be purchased in the framework of existing IDB projects at the expense of savings of about $ 15 million.

«The Ministry of Finance continues to work in this direction. Information on the outcome of the work will be provided regularly,» the Finance Ministry says.