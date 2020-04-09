11:27
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

ADB to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus

An agreement was reached on an investment project to combat COVID-19 for $ 20 million. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

These are the funds of the Asian Development Bank. In addition, a list of equipment, medicines and other expenses related to the fight against COVID-19 was prepared and sent to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). It is planned that they will be purchased in the framework of existing IDB projects at the expense of savings of about $ 15 million.

«The Ministry of Finance continues to work in this direction. Information on the outcome of the work will be provided regularly,» the Finance Ministry says.
link: https://24.kg/english/149602/
views: 90
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has to solve coronavirus problems for economic growth
Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 200,000 to Kyrgyzstan
ADB promises Kyrgyzstan to help mitigate crisis
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical gloves
ADB allocates $ 200 mln to support supply chains in fight against COVID-19
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 2 million to fight coronavirus
ADB to allocate grant for additional financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant for diversification of economy
Public-Private Partnership Center to be opened in Kyrgyzstan at expense of ADB
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
9 April, Thursday
10:52
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 55,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 55,...
10:44
ADB to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
10:37
Kyrgyzstan starts extra payments to doctors involved in fight against COVID-19
10:20
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
09:57
UNDP to provide Kyrgyzstan with 10 medical ventilators
8 April, Wednesday
18:37
EBRD to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan despite global crisis