Ex-customs officer suspected of beating son of Moldomusa Kongantiev arrested

Emilbek Kimsanov, a former employee of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan for Osh region, was arrested for the time of investigation. Secretariat of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the suspect in beating the son of the ex-prosecutor general was changed a preventive measure at the request of the investigator.

Emilbek Kimsanov was arrested until April 16.

Recall, the former customs officer Emilbek Kimsanov and MMA champion Tologon Rakhmanberdi uulu are suspected of beating the son of Moldomusa Kongantiev. The victim refused claims to the offender, but the proceedings were not stopped. Emilbek Kimsanov’s brother Emirbek sent out a video message stating that his family was in danger from the family of Raimbek Matraimov. However, he did not provide any facts and evidence.

In February 2020, the former customs officer was already arrested, then released, and he fled the country. He was found in St. Petersburg and extradited to the Kyrgyz Republic. However, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that they didn’t receive any extradition materials.