14:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Beaten son of Moldomusa Kongantiev withdraws claim against offender

Son of Moldomusa Kongantiev, beaten by a former employee of the Customs Service, withdrew his claim against the offender. The Main Department of Interior for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Avtandil Kongantiev wrote a countering statement that he had no claims against Emilbek Kimsanov.

Related news
Son of ex-Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Moldomusa Kongantiev beaten up
«Both participants of the scuffle were interrogated. The pre-trial proceedings continue, but they both have written statements that they had no claims against each other. The decision will be made according to the norms of the law,» the police department reported.

Recall, the son of the former Interior Minister, deputy head of Severnaya Customs, Avtandil Kongantiev was beaten at one of the restaurants located in Lebedinovka village. The incident occurred before the New Year. The offender is a former employee of the Customs Service Emilbek Kimsanov.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
Moldomusa Kongantiev charged with abuse of power
Investigation of criminal case against Moldomusa Kongantiev reopened
President comments on dismissal of criminal case against Moldomusa Kongantiev
Roza Otunbaeva responds to Azimbek Beknazarov on Kongantiev’s case
Closed case of Kongantiev. Why Rosa Otunbayeva, Almazbek Atambayev keep silence
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek