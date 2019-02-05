Beaten son of Moldomusa Kongantiev withdraws claim against offender

Son of Moldomusa Kongantiev, beaten by a former employee of the Customs Service, withdrew his claim against the offender. The Main Department of Interior for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Avtandil Kongantiev wrote a countering statement that he had no claims against Emilbek Kimsanov.

«Both participants of the scuffle were interrogated. The pre-trial proceedings continue, but they both have written statements that they had no claims against each other. The decision will be made according to the norms of the law,» the police department reported.

Recall, the son of the former Interior Minister, deputy head of Severnaya Customs, Avtandil Kongantiev was beaten at one of the restaurants located in Lebedinovka village. The incident occurred before the New Year. The offender is a former employee of the Customs Service Emilbek Kimsanov.