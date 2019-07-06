11:16
Moldomusa Kongantiev acquitted by court

Hearing of the case of the former Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Moldomusa Kongantiev continued in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The trial is over. In his last word, the defendant asked for a fair decision.

In addition, he stressed that no one had been punished so far for beating and murder of police officers during performance of their duties during the April 2010 events.

«I consider myself not guilty, but a victim. There is a hope that all the perpetrators will be brought to justice,» Moldomusa Kongantiev said.

Coming out of the deliberation room, judge Mirlan Termechikov passed a sentence acquitting Moldomusa Kongantiev for absence of elements of crime.

In addition, the court decided to remove arrest from his property.

The former head of the Interior Ministry is accused of negligence during the March 2005 events and the abuse of office during the April 2010 events.
