Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested, then released

Employees of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detained Emilbek Kimsanov, who is suspected of beating the son of the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Moldomusa Kongantiev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He hid from the investigation and was put on the wanted list. According to the sources, he was found and detained in Russia. However, law enforcement agencies have not yet provided official information on how Emilbek Kimsanov was extradited.

Kimsanov was arrested on February 22.

«On February 23, the court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest. The petition to change the preventive measure was filed by representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office. They substantiated their petition by the fact that Emilbek Kimsanov has dependent children, his identity and place of residence have been established,» the sources said.

The former Customs officer Emilbek Kimsanov and MMA champion Tologon Rakhmanberdi uulu are suspected of beating the son of Moldomusa Kongantiev. The victim refused claims to the offender, but the proceedings were not stopped. Emilbek Kimsanov’s brother Emirbek sent out a video message stating that his family was in danger from the side of the family of Raimbek Matraimov. However, he did not cite any facts and evidence.