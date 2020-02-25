10:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested, then released

Employees of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detained Emilbek Kimsanov, who is suspected of beating the son of the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Moldomusa Kongantiev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He hid from the investigation and was put on the wanted list. According to the sources, he was found and detained in Russia. However, law enforcement agencies have not yet provided official information on how Emilbek Kimsanov was extradited.

Kimsanov was arrested on February 22.

Related news
Son of ex-Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Moldomusa Kongantiev beaten up
«On February 23, the court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest. The petition to change the preventive measure was filed by representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office. They substantiated their petition by the fact that Emilbek Kimsanov has dependent children, his identity and place of residence have been established,» the sources said.

The former Customs officer Emilbek Kimsanov and MMA champion Tologon Rakhmanberdi uulu are suspected of beating the son of Moldomusa Kongantiev. The victim refused claims to the offender, but the proceedings were not stopped. Emilbek Kimsanov’s brother Emirbek sent out a video message stating that his family was in danger from the side of the family of Raimbek Matraimov. However, he did not cite any facts and evidence.
link: https://24.kg/english/144633/
views: 25
Print
Related
Decision on naming street after Moldomusa Kongantiev canceled
Protest against street in honor of Moldomusa Kongantiev held in Bishkek
Trial of Moldomusa Kongantiev begins in Bishkek
Prosecutor General's Office studies legality of dismissal of Kongantiev's case
April revolution heroes demand to bring Moldomusa Kongantiev to responsibility
Charges against former Internal Affairs Minister Moldomusa Kongantiev dropped
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
25 February, Tuesday
10:46
Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested, then released Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested...
10:11
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase taxes on gold processing abroad
09:58
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey
09:51
EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus
09:34
Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus
24 February, Monday
17:35
Zhenish housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow
17:32
Monument to participants of Great Patriotic War to be built in Toktogul
16:23
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Missing native of Kyrgyzstan found in psychiatric hospital in Russia