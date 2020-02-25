Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested, then released

Employees of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detained Emilbek Kimsanov, who is suspected of beating the son of the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Moldomusa Kongantiev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.
He hid from the investigation and was put on the wanted list. According to the sources, he was found and detained in Russia. However, law enforcement agencies have not yet provided official information on how Emilbek Kimsanov was extradited.
Kimsanov was arrested on February 22.
The former Customs officer Emilbek Kimsanov and MMA champion Tologon Rakhmanberdi uulu are suspected of beating the son of Moldomusa Kongantiev. The victim refused claims to the offender, but the proceedings were not stopped. Emilbek Kimsanov’s brother Emirbek sent out a video message stating that his family was in danger from the side of the family of Raimbek Matraimov. However, he did not cite any facts and evidence.