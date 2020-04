State of health of snow leopard Zhaabars, who was wounded in early January in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan, almost restored. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The day before, employees of the Biodiversity Conservation Department and Specially Protected Natural Areas rendered assistance to the wounded snow leopard in form of meat and checked its condition. Management of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry instructed to provide the snow leopard with all the necessary medicines and food.