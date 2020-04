Nine people infected with coronavirus are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov announced at a briefing.

He told that five of them are in intensive care units, they are on mechanical ventilation and receive oxygen therapy.

Up to date, there are 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Four people have died.

According to the Ministry of Health, 10 cases have been confirmed in Bishkek, 2 in — Chui region, 5 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region and 24 — in Osh region. At least 13 doctors have contracted the virus.