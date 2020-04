At least 10 coronavirus patients are discharged from hospital in Jalal-Abad. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, two patients have been discharged from Ala-Buka hospital yesterday, ten — in Jalal-Abad region today.

«In total, 25 people have recovered from coronavirus, 4 died,» the official said.