Hotline numbers for needy residents of Chui region announced

There are many cases in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan, when wealthy people ask for humanitarian aid, leaving needy citizens without food. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

If a person is in dire need of groceries or personally knows those who really need support, he or she can file applications at the place of residence. «Given that there are limited quantities of foodstuffs, we hope that applications will be filed by those in urgent need and really needy people will get the assistance,» the office noted.

Social support hotlines in Chui region: