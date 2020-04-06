13:23
Bread, sugar, potatoes rise in price in Bishkek

Maximum price level for socially significant food products was increased in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency of Antimonopoly Regulation reported.

Bread, sugar and potatoes have risen in price: bread — by 1 som — from 39 to 40, sugar- by 3 soms — from 40 to 43, and potatoes — by 15 soms — from 25 to 40.

The maximum price level (per 1 kilogram / 1 liter) looks like this now:

  • Flour — 30.5 (1st grade) and 23 (2nd grade) soms;
  • Locally produced milk — 50 soms (2.5% fat);
  • Vegetable oil — 90 soms;
  • Butter — 350 (made in Chui region) and 410 (made in Talas region) soms;
  • Meat — 360 (beef and lamb) and 290 (pork) soms;
  • Sugar — 43 soms;
  • Pasta — 50 soms;
  • Chicken eggs — 80 soms (10);
  • Potatoes — 40 soms;
  • Rice — 85 (locally produced) and 90 (imported) soms.

The State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency reminds that these are the final prices and overpricing is punishable by law. Inspectors of territorial divisions daily monitor the maximum price level for socially significant food products.
