Kubatbek Boronov: We need to pay attention to newly built quarters

Particular attention in providing assistance should be paid to needy residents of newly built quarters around Bishkek and people living in summer cottages. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, assistance to low-income families should be prompt, affordable and uniform. Local governments need mobility in addressing this issue.

«Needy families should not be left without help. Food packages should be distributed not at the place of registration, but at the actual place of residence of citizens,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

He said that residents of the outskirts of the capital cannot withdraw money at ATMs. They have to travel to the city center. The official instructed to work with commercial banks on solving the problem.
