21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital

There are 21 patients with coronavirus at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Advisor to the Minister of Health for Public Relations, Elena Bayalinova, reported with reference to the Head Physician of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev.

According to Aaliev, two patients were discharged from the hospital the day before.

«In total, we have 44 patients with COVID-19, including those with suspected virus. The condition of all the hospitalized is satisfactory. All of them take their condition differently: there are patients who panic or set us conditions that cannot be fulfilled. In general, patients understand everything and help us. We hold on. The atmosphere is good, the employees work, the second week ends. As the captain of the ship, I am with them around the clock. Everyone thinks: if he is with us, we can stay here,» he told.

The head physician added that the hospital is provided with all necessary protective equipment, food and medicines. He noted that the employees of the infectious disease hospital also provide assistance to other patients, consult them in other hospitals.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died.