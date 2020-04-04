11:09
Number of fires decreases in Kyrgyzstan

At least 629 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan for 3 months of 2020 (811 — for the same period of 2019). Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the country reported.

About 7 people died in the fires (20 — in 2019), 9 were injured (20 — in 2019).

The main causes of the fires are careless handling of fire, violation of the rules of operation of electrical equipment, heating stoves and chimneys and children playing with fire.

The main part of the fires occurred in Chui region (178), in Bishkek — 110, Jalal-Abad region — 81, Osh region — 85, Issyk-Kul region — 71.
