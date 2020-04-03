Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after autopsy

Exact cause of death of a patient, who died in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan, will be known after autopsy. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

As of April 3, at least 14 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

«The deceased man came from Umrah. He tested positive for coronavirus. We registered his biological death yesterday. The patient had concomitant diseases, in particular diabetes mellitus. However, the exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy. His body was handed over to pathologists,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.