16:53
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after autopsy

Exact cause of death of a patient, who died in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan, will be known after autopsy. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

As of April 3, at least 14 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

«The deceased man came from Umrah. He tested positive for coronavirus. We registered his biological death yesterday. The patient had concomitant diseases, in particular diabetes mellitus. However, the exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy. His body was handed over to pathologists,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.
link: https://24.kg/english/149067/
views: 90
Print
Related
Deputy Sulaimanov donates 1,000 protective suits to Emergencies Ministry
China to mourn COVID-19 victims nationwide on April 4
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1 million people
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgyzstan
Nine new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
First infected with coronavirus dies in Nookat
1.3 million square meters of territory disinfected in Kyrgyzstan
European Union to consider assistance options for Kyrgyzstan
Three Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
16:11
Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after autopsy Cause of death of man in Nookat to be announced after a...
16:04
President signs tax deferral amendments to Codes due to coronavirus
15:35
Deputy Sulaimanov donates 1,000 protective suits to Emergencies Ministry
15:27
Two schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district
15:00
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan