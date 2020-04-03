15:21
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

China to mourn COVID-19 victims nationwide on April 4

China will hold a national mourning for victims who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots who died of the disease. CGTN says.

During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. Public recreational activities will be suspended in the country.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn the diseased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

According to latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 82,400 people in China. At least 3,322 people died, 76,576 people have recovered. China takes the fifth place in terms of the number of infected after the United States, Italy, Spain and Germany. The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.
link: https://24.kg/english/149045/
views: 86
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1 million people
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgyzstan
Nine new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
First infected with coronavirus dies in Nookat
1.3 million square meters of territory disinfected in Kyrgyzstan
European Union to consider assistance options for Kyrgyzstan
Three Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan
Bishkek businessmen create tunnels for disinfection of vehicles, pedestrians
Territory for disinfection expanded in Bishkek
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
15:00
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzs...
14:45
Passengers of Novosibirsk – Bishkek flight accommodated in hostel
14:28
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan develops 400 electronic textbooks
14:21
China to mourn COVID-19 victims nationwide on April 4
13:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1 million people