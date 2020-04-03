China to mourn COVID-19 victims nationwide on April 4

China will hold a national mourning for victims who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots who died of the disease. CGTN says.

During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. Public recreational activities will be suspended in the country.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn the diseased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

According to latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 82,400 people in China. At least 3,322 people died, 76,576 people have recovered. China takes the fifth place in terms of the number of infected after the United States, Italy, Spain and Germany. The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.