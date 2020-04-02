11:56
USD 82.20
EUR 90.07
RUB 1.04
English

Bishkek schoolchildren launch flash mob “Stay at home”

Students of one of the schools in Bishkek launched a flash mob «Stay at home.» Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The children urge Kyrgyzstanis to comply with sanitary standards and not leave their homes without need. «Already all the children in the country, and throughout the world, know what coronavirus is. My niece goes to the 95th gymnasium, and her classmates and she decided to launch a flash mob and hope that as many of our citizens as possible will join them,» the reader says.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148898/
views: 29
Print
Related
Five more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Two more infected with coronavirus recovered in Ala-Buka
1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Vehicles allocated for transportation of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators
Seriously ill patient with coronavirus begins to breathe independently
Suzak district lacks cars for transportation of patients, fuel, equipment
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 850,000 people
38,559 million soms allocated to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Thursday
11:48
Bishkek schoolchildren launch flash mob “Stay at home” Bishkek schoolchildren launch flash mob “Stay at home”
11:36
Kyrgyzstan continues to ask donors for assistance
11:23
U.S. dollar growth: National Bank considers situation as relatively stable
10:40
Online system for obtaining passes for moving around Bishkek launched
09:50
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical gloves