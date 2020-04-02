Bishkek schoolchildren launch flash mob “Stay at home”

Students of one of the schools in Bishkek launched a flash mob «Stay at home.» Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The children urge Kyrgyzstanis to comply with sanitary standards and not leave their homes without need. «Already all the children in the country, and throughout the world, know what coronavirus is. My niece goes to the 95gymnasium, and her classmates and she decided to launch a flash mob and hope that as many of our citizens as possible will join them,» the reader says.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.