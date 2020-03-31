18:49
USD 80.81
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.01
English

Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan

Laboratory-confirmed patients with COVID-19 contacted 5,771 people. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The contacts are divided into two categories: the first is close and family contacts — 1,561 people, the second — friends, colleagues, neighbors — 4,210 people.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148689/
views: 148
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus
Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region
Most of newly infected in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 63,400 people for a day
Coronavirus: Passport control introduced in Moskovsky district of Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Exits, entrances to Talas region blocked
50.96 mln soms transferred to account for fight against coronavirus
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, if any
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
31 March, Tuesday
18:23
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis...
17:59
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
17:37
Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region
17:30
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan
17:23
Pharmacy warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have three-month supply of medicines