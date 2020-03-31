Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan

Laboratory-confirmed patients with COVID-19 contacted 5,771 people. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The contacts are divided into two categories: the first is close and family contacts — 1,561 people, the second — friends, colleagues, neighbors — 4,210 people.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.