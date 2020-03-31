15:46
Kyrgyzstan indefinitely postpones Nationwide Testing

Nationwide Testing is not canceled, but postponed indefinitely in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods Inna Valkova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, registration for the testing is suspended and will resume as soon as permission is given (after quarantine ends).

There is no opportunity to carry out the Nationwide Testing online.

The Nationwide Testing has become mandatory since 2012 upon admission to all universities regardless of ownership and to all departments (full-time, grant and contract, distance).

At least 13 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.

New cases were registered in Bishkek - 1, Naryn region - 3, Issyk-Kul region - 2, Chui region - 1, Osh region - 5, Jalal-Abad region - 1 case.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
