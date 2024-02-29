11:37
Online registration for Nationwide Testing begins in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has issued an order on online registration for the Nationwide Testing.

It will be carried out on a voluntary basis from February 29 to April 4.

Graduates of the 2023/24 academic year are gegistered at the place of study, graduates of previous years — in the district or city education departments at the place of residence.

The Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods informed 24.kg news agency that payment for the main and each subject is still 470 soms. The organization recalled that starting this year, a Kyrgyz language test is being introduced, which is mandatory for all applicants to higher education institutions. A separate price will be set for it.

The Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all universities of the republic, regardless of the form of ownership since 2012. However, there is a list of specialties and areas where test results are not required.
