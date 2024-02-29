Online registration for Nationwide Testing begins in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has issued an order on online registration for the Nationwide Testing.
It will be carried out on a voluntary basis from February 29 to April 4.
Graduates of the 2023/24 academic year are gegistered at the place of study, graduates of previous years — in the district or city education departments at the place of residence.
The Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all universities of the republic, regardless of the form of ownership since 2012. However, there is a list of specialties and areas where test results are not required.