Nationwide Testing: Cost of state language test announced

The state language test during the Nationwide Testing will cost 200 soms. The Center for Education Assessment and Teaching Methods reports.

According to it, cost of the main and each subject test remained the same — 470 soms.

The state language test determines the level of knowledge. The results do not affect the results of the competition for admission to universities.

Subject tests are conducted in English, chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, history, Kyrgyz language and literature, Russian language and literature.

The main and state language tests are mandatory for an applicant who wishes to enroll in grant training. The profiling subject test is determined in accordance with the List of Specialties and areas of training approved by the Ministry of Education.

«The subject test is scored separately from the main test. You can choose any number of subject tests, but applicants should remember that the «more is better» principle does not apply here. Payment is made for each of the selected tests,» the center noted.

Registration for the Nationwide Testing is carried out online until April 4.

Applicants who graduate from high school or a secondary vocational educational organization must obtain access to their personal account from the person in charge at the place of study.

To fill out the online registration form, you will need a mobile phone number, electronic photographs of the original of passport (front and back) and the applicant’s face.

In the future, the specified phone number will be used as a login not only for registration, but also for participation in the competition for enrollment in universities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Video instructions for filling out the online registration form are available on the center’s website.

People staying outside the country must register the day before testing begins.