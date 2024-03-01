Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan on May 17-24

Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan will take place from May 17 to May 24. The director of the Center for Quality Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods, Chynara Batrakeyeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, in addition to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Tajikistan will also be able to take part in the testing.

«Testing is carried out strictly within the framework of the state educational standard and school curriculum. No task goes beyond these limits. If a person has mastered the school curriculum well, he or she will successfully pass the test,» Chynara Batrakeyeva said.

She noted that one can take a free trial online test in Kyrgyz and Russian on the website of the center. «Every applicant will receive a free brochure after registration. In addition, study aids on the main and all subject tests with real examples of tasks are on sale. The center’s YouTube channel has more than a hundred video lessons on preparing for the Nationwide Testing; there are enough resources,» Chynara Batrakeyeva added.

She also told about an innovation — a mandatory test in the state language. It will include sections such as «Vocabulary», «Grammar», «Reading» and «Comprehension».

«Passing the state language test for applicants to universities is a requirement of constitutional law. According to the legislation, the Nationwide Testing is carried out by an independent non-state testing center, so the service is paid. The state doesn’t carry it out, so it can’t pay for it itself,» Ainura Asan kyzy, Chief Specialist of the Department of Higher, Secondary Vocational and Postgraduate Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, said.