About 48,000 applicants registered for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

About 48,000 applicants have registered for the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Quality Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods told 24.kg news agency.

Its representatives noted that this is not final figure. Additional registration for the test will be organized in schools, where the Nationwide Testing will be held, the day before the main test from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nationwide Testing will take place from May 17 to May 24.

The testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions in the republic, regardless of their form of ownership since 2012. However, there is a list of specialties and areas where test results are not required.
