Date of Nationwide Testing announced in Kyrgyzstan

The Nationwide Testing of applicants for admission to higher educational institutions will begin on May 20. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The testing will take place in three stages:

  • Stage I: May 20 −21 (May 19 is the day of preparation of test centers);
  • Stage II: May 23 — 24 (May 22 is the day of preparation of test centers);
  • Stage III: June 23 — 24 — late testing for applicants who did not pass the tests for good reasons (June 22 — the day of preparation of test centers).

Additional registration will be carried out at the test centers on May 19, 22 and June 22 for applicants who did not have time to register.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, and for all departments (full-time — grant and contract, distance learning) since 2012.
