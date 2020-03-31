Government of Kyrgyzstan offers set of anti-crisis financial measures

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will make every effort to ensure the necessary level of financial liquidity in the banking sector. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said, noting the need to direct all efforts to maintaining and restoring economic life in the country.

«Today, almost every enterprise feels a huge load. Despite the difficult situation, we must help our enterprises overcome the crisis. The National Bank together with commercial banks will analyze the situation in detail and take comprehensive measures to change the terms of loan repayment. This applies to both the principal amount and interest payments. We must not allow bankruptcy of domestic enterprises,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The current situation leads to the fact that it is necessary to change the structure of the economy. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«We have to make it more independent of imports, especially in the ​​food security sphere. Import substitution is the right way. We have an opportunity to take the path of producing most of the necessary goods ourselves. The Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund will help us in this difficult process, for which a special preferential program will be developed,» he said.

Anti-crisis plan developed by the Cabinet of Ministers: